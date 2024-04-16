The Team USA Basketball Roster For The Olympics Has Been Revealed, And There’s No Way On God’s Green Earth We Lose

No way we lose the gold this year … just no way.

The United States men’s basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is being finalized, and holy moly, the talent is unreal. The news was reported Monday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and it was revealed that elite talent such as LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) will be featured.

Grant Hill, the managing director for Team USA, has decided to keep one spot on the roster open prior to training camp in July and the exhibition contest that will be played in Las Vegas, per ESPN’s sources. (RELATED: One Of Us! Boban Marjanović Should Automatically Be Put Into The Hall Of Fame For Giving Free Chicken To Clippers Fans)

Team USA has plans to officially announce their 11-man roster that also features Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), according to ESPN.

Coaching the United States will be Golden State Warriors skipper Steve Kerr.

I can’t even remember the last time that the United States had a dominant team like this going into an Olympics, but it’s definitely safe to say that this squad is heavy in “Dream Team” territory.

Dust off that trophy case, ladies and gentlemen, because we got another gold medal on the way.