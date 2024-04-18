Israel Reportedly Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack On Iran

Israel reportedly launched missiles early Friday morning local time in a retaliatory attack against Iran, ABC News reports.

Last weekend, Iran launched a reported 300 missiles and drones at Israel, prompting allies such as the United States to jump in and help strike down the weapons. After Israeli officials confirmed that 99% of the drones and missiles were destroyed, country officials noted that there would be a retaliation against Iran, according to the Associated Press.

The tensions between the two countries have heightened since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel, however, Iran claims that the recent attack was in response to Israel carrying out an airstrike earlier this month in Damascus, Syria and reportedly killing Iranian military commander, Al Arabiya English. (RELATED: Biden Admin Scrambles To Impose New Penalties On Iran After Letting Weapons Sanctions Expire)

While details of the strike are still unfolding, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, but did not confirm whether or not Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well.

BREAKING: Israel launches missiles at Iran, flights diverted in the area – reports pic.twitter.com/20aOVIHGh3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 19, 2024

Following the attack against Israel last weekend, White House national security spokesman John Kirby applauded the U.S.’ defense of Israel, however, noted that America was not seeking escalation in the conflict between the two. As President Joe Biden met with G7 leaders, reports circulated that Biden was urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not respond, stating that he should take Iran’s failed attack as a “win.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin by Sunday that Israel must respond to Iran, stating that it would be “unacceptable” to allow Iran to launch an attack directly from their soil and not have a response.

“I do expect the Israelis to respond, including inside of Iran,” Simone Ledeen, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East told the Daily Caller News Foundation earlier this week. “It will look like the response of a country whose citizens have been attacked by drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. The Israelis view this as their 2nd War of Independence, to give you an idea of the seriousness of the situation. As for calls on Israel not to respond military — in my view that is absurd, and therefore should not be taken seriously. Israel must respond decisively.”

Pentagon officials have not confirmed the strike.