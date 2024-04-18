Kevin Costner Reveals Civil War Spy Drama ‘The Gray House’

Kevin Costner’s upcoming Civil War spy series “The Gray House” was revealed Thursday as the opener for Monaco’s 63rd annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The six-episode limited series focuses on the “hidden history” of four Southern women during the Civil War, according to Variety. The characters are described as “a Virginia socialite and her mother, a formerly enslaved Black woman and a high-end prostitute,” each of whom serve as spies for the Union, which sounds pretty freaking cool.

The cast is led by “Mary-Louise Parker,” who shot to fame with her leading role in the iconic series “Weeds.” She’s joined by Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head and Ben Vereen, with Costner serving as producer alongside Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment.

“As a storyteller, I’ve always looked to history. ‘The Gray House’ is an important American story, yet is relatable to audiences around the world because it’s a true saga of sacrifice for freedom,” Costner said of “The Gray House,” according to Variety. “It is an epic spy adventure that will thrill, educate and inspire viewers. I would have liked to direct it myself, but I’m proud to be part of this project. The considerable talent of director Roland Joffé has given us a portrait of four incredibly brave women against the sweeping backdrop of war, romance, history and tragedy.”

Paramount Global Content Distribution will be sharing the series with the world. But there’s no news on when it’ll hit our screens, Variety noted.

Costner’s relationship with Paramount+ goes back decades. His most recent intertwining with the mega-company is with Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, which should be ending in late 2024 or early 2025. Costner leads the show but there are still no conclusive updates on whether he’ll even return for the final season. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Drops Utterly Insane Trailer For ‘Horizon,’ The Next Major Cowboy Western Drama)

We’re going to keep hoping and praying he does. But if not, then we at least have his other Western project, “Horizon,” to look forward to!