Kevin Costner Finally Reveals His Hopes For ‘Yellowstone’ Ending

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner said Tuesday that he would “love” to finish off the series on a high note, instead of not at all.

The ongoing drama with “Yellowstone” is gradually becoming more of a soap opera off-screen than it is in the series. Almost two years ago, rumors started spreading of issues between Costner and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Thanks to writing delays, the Hollywood strikes, a brutal divorce, and legal threats, we fans basically sat through a year of nothing new in the “Yellowstone” story.

The entire series is supposed to wrap up, starting in November. But after hearing Costner’s latest comments to Entertainment Tonight, you’ll have to decide what the acting legend is going to do next.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to … I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it,” he told the outlet.

By “really comfortable,” Costner is probably referring to the moral death clause in his contract. Sheridan can’t write him a crappy character death, even though he likely wouldn’t anyway. Costner has just never apparently liked his character of John Dutton, despite him being an incredible man’s man. (RELATED: Want To Visit The World Of ‘Yellowstone?’ Here’s How)

“[Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how [the character’s final arc] might be,” Costner continued. “But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

‘Yellowstone’ Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Future Of The Show, Kevin Costner, And The Next Spin Offhttps://t.co/5nQn68Gthl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2023

In the meantime, Costner is focused on promoting his big new project “Horizon: An American Saga.” He’s also in the process of developing a movie studio in Utah, apparently.

You can watch the first trailer for “Horizon: An American Saga” here: