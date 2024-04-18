‘I Need D*ck’: Cardi B Shares Her X-Rated Weight-Gain Plan

Cardi B complained about her weight Wednesday in a video she posted to her Instagram story, telling fans she has a very X-rated solution to help her put on a few pounds.

The famous singer and rapper told fans she had been battling a stomach bug that prevented her from being able to keep food down for the past week-and-a-half or so and noted that as a result she lost a lot of weight. Cardi B expressed her discontent with her skinny frame, but reassured fans that she had the perfect plan in place to help her achieve her weight goals.

“I need to eat and I need some dick,” she said, adding that it “helps you gain weight.”

She went on to say, “I don’t know, it’s just a science, you know what I’m saying? It’s some fucking science shit.”

Cardi B admits she “doesn’t like her current figure: “I look too skinny” pic.twitter.com/blBsASSfJo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 17, 2024

She took a very candid approach to the topic, telling fans she’s “too skinny” and that she had a very particular number in mind.

The famous singer said she weighs 130 pounds and that is a full seven pounds less than where she wants to be.

She said she refuses to leave the house looking skinny.

“Until I gain weight back, I’m not going out,” she said.

“Because I do not like how my body looks. No shit – I look too fucking skinny,” she said. “I don’t like being too skinny!” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gives Raunchy Description Of Sex With Ben Affleck In Newly Released Song)

Cardi B said she can reach her goal within a week if she pursues her raunchy weight gain solution.