Entertainment

‘I Need D*ck’: Cardi B Shares Her X-Rated Weight-Gain Plan

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Arrivals

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Cardi B complained about her weight Wednesday in a video she posted to her Instagram story, telling fans she has a very X-rated solution to help her put on a few pounds.

The famous singer and rapper told fans she had been battling a stomach bug that prevented her from being able to keep food down for the past week-and-a-half or so and noted that as a result she lost a lot of weight. Cardi B expressed her discontent with her skinny frame, but reassured fans that she had the perfect plan in place to help her achieve her weight goals.

“I need to eat and I need some dick,” she said, adding that it “helps you gain weight.”

She went on to say, “I don’t know, it’s just a science, you know what I’m saying? It’s some fucking science shit.”

She took a very candid approach to the topic, telling fans she’s “too skinny” and that she had a very particular number in mind.

The famous singer said she weighs 130 pounds and that is a full seven pounds less than where she wants to be.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.)

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

She said she refuses to leave the house looking skinny.

“Until I gain weight back, I’m not going out,” she said.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B performs onstage at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration with Cardi B And DJ Gryffin at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Fontainbleau Miami Beach)

Cardi B performs onstage at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration with Cardi B And DJ Gryffin at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Fontainbleau Miami Beach)

TOPSHOT - US rapper Cardi B poses ahead of the show by Fendi for the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

US rapper Cardi B poses ahead of the show by Fendi for the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

“Because I do not like how my body looks. No shit –  I look too fucking skinny,” she said. “I don’t like being too skinny!” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gives Raunchy Description Of Sex With Ben Affleck In Newly Released Song)

Cardi B said she can reach her goal within a week if she pursues her raunchy weight gain solution.