‘American Idol’ Star Mandisa Dead At 47

Grammy-award winner and former “American Idol” star, Mandisa, died suddenly at the age of 47.

Her father confirmed her death was unexpected, and came as a total shock to their family, according to TMZ. He reported that she was found dead in her Nashville home Thursday. She did not have any known health issues before her death. The tragic news has been circulating on social media, and has prompted a response from many of Mandisa’s friends and colleagues, who are now using social media platforms to pay tribute to the fallen star. Her official cause of death has not yet been determined, according to TMZ.

Mandisa rose to fame after competing on season 5 of “American Idol.” She saw great success on the show, with an impressive finish in 9th place.

Her strong voice resonated with fans, and she continued to pursue her passion for music well after leaving the “American Idol” stage. Her talent as a Gospel singer led the star to a Grammy-win in 2014, for her work on the album “Overcomer,” according to TMZ.

Despite her tremendous success and her many adoring fans, Mandisa admitted she struggled with mental health issues, and told ABC News she had previously contemplated suicide, during a 2017 interview. At the time, she opened up about the depths of her depression, which resulted from losing her dear friend to breast cancer. It is not yet clear if mental health played a role in her death.

David Pierce, Chief Media Officer of radio station K-Love, shared tender words as he paid tribute to Mandisa on social media, Apr. 19.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” he said.

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over, she is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us,” he wrote on X. (RELATED: Dickey Betts, Founder And Lead Guitarist Of Allman Brothers Band, Dead At Age 80)

Funeral information has not yet been publicly shared.