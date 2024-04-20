Morgan Wallen Addresses Arrest, Claims He’s Making Amends

Morgan Wallen has addressed his recent arrest in Nashville, and explained he wanted to make several amends before issuing a public statement Friday.

The country music star who was detained by police for allegedly hurling a chair from the roof of a downtown bar, shared his thoughts on X, previously Twitter.

I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

Wallen also expressed his respect for the police officers who work daily to ensure public safety.

I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

The incident took place April 7 when Wallen was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Eyewitnesses reported that Wallen threw the chair close to where Nashville PD officers were stationed, seemingly without provocation. Prior to the incident, Wallen appeared calm, engaging in conversation at the bar, with no signs of the ensuing chaos, according to outlet. (RELATED: Flirtation, Alcoholism, CMT, His Ex’s Elopement: What Led To Morgan Wallen’s Rooftop Meltdown?)

Since the arrest, Wallen has maintained a low profile, according to TMZ. However, he was seen spending time with KT Smith, the mother of his son Indigo, last weekend, indicating that family relations remain stable.

Wallen is slated to perform Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi, followed by an appearance at the Stagecoach festival in California April 28, TMZ reported.