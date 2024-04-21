Video Shows Strangers Save Driver Stuck In Burning Car

Video showed strangers save a driver stuck inside a burning car in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday.

The victim reportedly crashed a Honda SUV along I-94, resulting in the vehicle catching on fire and trapping the driver inside before witnesses rushed to the rescue, FOX9 Minneapolis reported.

“He was awake,” Kadir Tolla, one of the people who helped remove the driver from the vehicle, told the outlet. “He was saying pull me out, pull me out, pull me out.”

NEW: A group of Good Samaritans save a driver in Minnesota from his burning car after he got in a crash on the I-94 highway. The driver was stuck in the burning vehicle and couldn’t get out. The group who pulled him out said they were getting hit in the face by the scorching… pic.twitter.com/SIjuwCEG3y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024

Tolla said flames from the fire were “smacking us in our face” as he and others reached the victim, according to the outlet. The impromptu rescuer told FOX9 Minneapolis that he was traveling to meet clients when he came across the scene, which he described as the “scariest moment” of his life.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol said that the vehicle crashed into a light pole around 6:30 p.m. near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul, according to the New York Post.

Tolla was seen slamming a piece of plastic found on the road against the burning car’s window in an unsuccessful attempt to break in, footage showed. A highway worker eventually arrived and shattered the window, and multiple people who spotted the accident pulled the victim out of the vehicle, FOX9 Minneapolis reported. (RELATED: ‘I Can Smell The Burning Fresh’: CNN Live Shot Cuts To Man Lighting Self On Fire Outside Trump Trial)

“That could be me one day,” Tolla told the outlet. “What would happen if I was in that situation and my life was in the hands of strangers that I don’t even know.”

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital for medical evaluation despite not suffering serious injuries, police said, according to the outlet.