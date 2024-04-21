‘Young And The Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ Actress Meg Bennett Dies At 75

Actress Meg Bennett passed away April 11 at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

The death of the Emmy-winning writer and actress was confirmed by her family in her obituary. Until her final days, Bennett remained active, working with children, writing, and keeping in touch with her wide circle of family and friends, according to her obituary.

Renowned for her versatility in the world of daytime television, Bennett’s career spanned several decades, where she seamlessly transitioned from acting to writing, leaving an indelible mark on iconic soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

‘Young and the Restless’ Star Meg Bennett Dead at 75 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/HPZf0OJPO2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2024

Her journey in the entertainment industry began on the Broadway stage, portraying Marty Maraschino in the original run of “Grease” in 1972. Shortly thereafter, Bennett ventured into television, initially appearing as Liza Walton in “Search for Tomorrow,” alongside notable actors Kevin Kline and Morgan Fairchild, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Longtime Soap Opera Star Nancy Frangione Dead At Age 70)

In 1980, Bennett took on the role of Julia Newman in “The Young and the Restless.” Although her character was eventually written off, the show’s creator, Bill Bell, recognized her talent and offered her a position as a writer. This pivotal shift allowed Bennett to explore her creativity behind the scenes. Her writing credits include stints on “Santa Barbara” and a long tenure on “General Hospital,” where she also played the villainess Allegra Montenegro, THR reported.

Throughout her career, Bennett was honored with a Daytime Emmy in 1995 for her work on “General Hospital” and received multiple nominations for her contributions to the genre. Her writing prowess was further acknowledged with two Writers Guild of America awards, according to THR.