VIDEO: Construction Workers Use Steamroller, Other Machinery To Chef Up Massive Pizza On Job Site

Instead of calling out for lunch, a general contractor based in Georgia used a steamroller and other heavy equipment to make a massive pizza while on the job site over the weekend.

The general contractor, Haus Plans, shared a step-by-step video on social media Sunday chronicling the culinary endeavor on the job site that ultimately produced a 4-foot-long pie thanks to various job site items and a couple of heavy machines.

As part of the food prep of the cuisine, contractors used a steamroller to roll the pizza dough.

Before doing so, Haus Plans sanitized the roller drum. They applied white flour across the wheel with a leaf blower before crushing the 25 pounds of dough that became the foundation of the pizza.

“Now I know what you’re thinking: Yes, we cleaned the roller drum … At least the part that would touch the dough,” the contractor stated.

Beyond the steamroller, other common items on a job site were employed throughout the actual cooking process.

The sauce was stored in a 5-gallon paint bucket and spread with a concrete float. The cheese was dispensed from a hard hat. Pepperoni was portioned out and sliced with an electric hacksaw.

Loose bricks and miscellaneous concrete blocks were converted into an oven complete with a bed of charcoal and a CAT loader was used to place the pizza into the oven. (RELATED: Video Shows Moment Pizza Oven Explodes In Man’s Face, Sends Him Flying Backward)

The oven was shuttered with aluminum on stop and the crew waited 20 minutes over some sodas before the pizza was done and then they dove into their massive slices. (RELATED: ‘I Was Afraid For My Life’: 81-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man Says He Was Sucker-Punched, Carjacked)

Earlier this year, the construction crew cooked a 10-pound pork loin on another job site, according to Haus Plan's official Instagram: