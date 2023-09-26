Video Shows 10-Year-Old Taking Bobcat On Joyride, Hitting Several Cars

A 10-year-old boy from Pennsylvania allegedly hijacked a Bobcat and took it on a joyride Monday evening, damaging numerous cars while he was at it, according to CBS.

The child allegedly operated the heavy-duty construction vehicle through the Brookline area of the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CBS reported. The Bobcat was reportedly taken from a nearby construction site located at Mt. Lebanon. Pittsburgh police learned of the situation from a 911 call reporting the incident as it was ongoing. (RELATED: 8-Year-Old Stole Car At Gunpoint, Led Alabama Cops On Chase: Police)

Shocking Ring video shows the moments a 10-year-old boy took a piece of construction equipment down streets in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. Mt Lebanon police confirmed his age. The Bobcat skid-steer hit several cars, a fence & stop sign. Hear from neighbors at noon @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/xqxoafITdA — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 26, 2023

On top of hitting multiple cars, the boy also allegedly damaged a fence and dismantled a stop sign during the incident, according to CBS News. Cops chased down the boy and he was released to his “irate” family after about an hour in custody, Pittsburgh Scanner reported. (RELATED: REPORT: 13-Year-Old Takes Car Out For ‘Joyride,’ Allegedly Kills A Grandmother And Her Granddaughter)

Update 3- Juvenile released to “irate” family. — Pittsburgh Scanner (@pgh_scanner) September 26, 2023

“I couldn’t believe it. This is usually a pretty quiet street,” local resident Edward Monk told the outlet. “I’m glad nobody was hurt and I’m glad that it doesn’t look like he did too much damage. I feel bad for the people whose cars got hit though.”

Since the boy is so young, police are reportedly taking the probe into the events “very seriously,” the outlet noted.