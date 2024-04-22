Despite Police Pushback, Biden Presses On With Visit To Syracuse After Two Cops Were Just Slain

President Joe Biden is pressing on with his scheduled trip to Syracuse, New York, despite pushback from law enforcement who are grieving the loss of fellow officers in the line of duty.

Biden is set to travel to the city on Thursday to promote the CHIPS and Science Act and announce a grant delivered by the legislation, according to CNY Central News. The president opted not to delay the trip following the loss Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Lt. Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hoosock in the line of duty on April 14 during a shootout.

Because officers are still grieving the loss, local law enforcement expressed worry to the White House over the timing of the trip, Jeff Moran, the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, the union representing the city’s officers, told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Biden To Visit NYC For Record-Shattering Celeb Fundraiser Same Day Trump Honors Fallen Cop)

“The department expressed their concerns to the Biden administration regarding his visit, and the quick turnaround of a Syracuse police officer being buried and an Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy being buried, and then the manpower that it would take and everything that our members have been through in the past week. Those concerns were expressed to the Biden administration and the Biden administration elected to move forward with the visit,” Moran told the Daily Caller.

FU COPS: Biden White House rejects law enforcement requests to delay campaign trip to Syracuse, will come Thursday as planned. Agencies asked for time to mourn and recover after a Syracuse officer and a sheriff’s lieutenant were murdered. Biden Administration refused. — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) April 22, 2024

Local law enforcement officials had told CNY Central News that they hoped the trip would be delayed in order to give them time to grieve and recover from the loss of their officers. The officers told the outlet that they had not had time to mourn the loss while also having to plan the funerals for the fallen officers.

Republican New York Rep. Brandon Williams expressed his concerns to the president about the trip on Monday in a letter obtained by the Daily Caller.

“In light of these tragic events, we are hearing from local law enforcement officers that personnel are still recovering from this tragedy and grieving their fallen brothers. I echo their request that you postpone this week’s speaking engagement in Central New York,” Williams wrote.