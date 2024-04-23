Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Make Andy Reid Highest Paid Coach In NFL: REPORT

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing legendary coach Andy Reid, team president Mark Donovan and general manager Brett Veach to multi-year extensions, the team announced in a Monday statement.

Reid’s deal reportedly runs through 2029 and will make him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt told Andy Reid he wanted to make him the NFL’s highest-paid coach, and now he is, on a deal that runs through 2029, per sources. GM Brett Veach also is under contract through the end of the decade as KC launches its quest for a three-peat. pic.twitter.com/KDgvFqwl1E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 23, 2024

Previously, the highest-paid coach in the league was Sean Payton, who earns over $18 million per year, according to One37pm.com. If Pelissero is correct and Reid is making more, he could be approaching the highest-paid coach in history. (RELATED: Legendary NFL QB Announces Retirement In Emotional Video)

Bill Belichick did hold that honor before the New England Patriots decided not to renew his deal. He was making an average annual salary of $25 million per year, which is the highest value for a coach in NFL history, according to One37pm.

Could Reid’s deal be approaching that historical territory? The Daily Caller reached out to the Chiefs for clarification on the matter but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, if Reid did get the highest-valued contract in NFL history, I’d say he’s well worth it.

For Belichick’s part, he rewarded New England’s faith in him with six Super Bowls in 17 years. Andy Reid is well on his way to delivering a similar output, and perhaps even outpacing the coaching GOAT, delivering three rings to Chiefs Kingdom in just the past four seasons. And with star QB Patrick Mahomes under contract through 2031, the juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down.