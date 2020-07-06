Report: Chiefs And Patrick Mahomes Reach Monster Deal To Keep Him In KC Until 2031 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have reportedly reached a monster deal that will keep him playing for the team until 2031 season.

“Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN,” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Monday about the deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history,” he added. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

The superbowl MVP winning quarterback had two years remaining on his rookie contract and with the reported deal he and the Chiefs have just added ten more, making it a 12-year contract.

Schefter later wrote on Instagram that Mahomes’ deal is worth more than $400 million, “though it’s still uncertain how much over. So the lowest his 12 year-deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more.”

Mahomes signed with Chiefs in 2017 after being the overall number 10 draft pick.

Since that time, he’s helped take his team to the super bowl where he rallied his teammates to beat the 49ers, 31-20 during Super Bowl LIV.

Fair to say this news is going to make Chiefs’ fans very happy.