Trump Pins Blame For Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests On Biden: ‘Disgrace To Our Country’

Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden for pro-Hamas protests at universities across the country in remarks shortly before a Tuesday court hearing.

At least 40 protesters were arrested after blocking intersections around Yale University Monday, while Columbia University cancelled in-person classes Monday and announced a shift to hybrid learning Tuesday. Trump accused Biden of abandoning Israel while being “nice” to Hamas. (RELATED: ‘Useful Idiots’: Alan Dershowitz Rips Pro-Hamas Students, Compares Them To ‘Hitler Youth’)

“What’s going on at the college level and the colleges Columbia, NYU University, this is a disgrace. And it’s really on Biden,” Trump said. “He has the wrong signal. He has the wrong tone. He’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing. And it’s a mess.”

“What’s going on is a disgrace to our country and it’s all Biden’s fault, and everybody knows that he’s got no message, he’s got no compassion,” Trump added. “He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He can’t put two sentences together, frankly. He is the worst president in the history of our country. And again, what’s going on is a disgrace and that’s interesting outside for great Americans, people who want to come down and they want to protest at the court and they want to protest peacefully.”

WATCH:



Trump also took issue with the allocation of police resources in New York City, saying that the police presence at the courtroom for his trial centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 as part of a confidentiality agreement.

“We have more police presence here than anyone’s ever seen, but blocks, you can’t get near this courthouse, and if you have nobody up in a college, where you have very radical people wanting to rip the colleges down, the universities down and that’s a shame,” Trump said. “But it all starts with Joe Biden, the signals he puts out are so bad. And I can tell you he’s no friend of Israel, that’s for sure and he’s no friend of the Arab world.”

“You take a look at what he said. He doesn’t know what to do. He wants to take like a middle ground and oftentimes that doesn’t work, but it’s certainly not working here,” Trump continued, referencing Biden’s remarks that appeared to . “But what he’s done to Israel is abandoned them, and he’s tried to be as nice as he can to the other side, call it the Arab world. But that’s not working either because they get him and he’s an incompetent man.”

Biden has become increasingly critical of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack carried out by the radical Islamic terrorist group Hamas.

Multiple demonstrations at Ivy League schools since the Hamas attack have seen protesters make statements like “resistance is justified,” including an Oct. 15 protest where attendees chanted a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel after a Cornell University professor called the attacks “exhilarating.”

Fallout from Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s questioning of Harvard President Claudine Gay and University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill during a Dec. 5 hearing held by the House Education and Workforce Committee resulted in the two university presidents resigning from their posts.

“A peace will never happen with a guy like this,” Trump concluded.

