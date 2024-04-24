Erik Jones Breaks Back In Brutal Crash At Talladega, Out For Dover Race

This is rough.

Last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR driver Erik Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra, according to Jones himself and a Legacy Motor Club announcement Tuesday. In other words, he broke his back. Ouch.

The reserve driver for Legacy MC, Corey Heim, will be filling in for Jones at Dover racing the No. 43 car. It will be the first career Cup start for Heim. Legacy MC will be requesting a medical waiver from NASCAR so Jones will be able to sustain eligibility for the Cup playoffs.

There is currently no timetable for when Jones will make a comeback to racing, according to Legacy MC. With that being said, he will be present at Dover to assist Heim. Currently, the 21-year-old Heim races full-time in NASCAR‘s Truck Series, ranking No. 2 in points at the moment. This season, he also competed in five races in the Xfinity series.

During Lap 157 of the Talladega race, Jones was part of a multi-car crash that led to his injury. His car was shot up the track after contact was made with his car, resulting in him slamming the Turn 3 SAFER barrier at the legendary race track. The infield care center cleared him, but Sunday night, he was sent to UAB University Hospital where he was both evaluated and released. Later that night, he made a return to North Carolina where he had a meeting with specialists.

Taking to social media in a video, Jones stated that he is “taking it kind of week-by-week here and seeing how things go but hope to be back in the car as soon as I can.”

Here’s to a speedy recovery, Erik!