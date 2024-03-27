Are The Rumors True?! Sinkhole Reveals Potential Moonshine Cave Underneath North Wilkesboro Speedway

Conspiracy theories come from some kind of truth … and here we go again.

It appears that the rumored moonshine cave under North Wilkesboro Speedway has potentially been discovered, located under a part of the stands that staff was working on, according to a statement Tuesday from the iconic speedway.

Just recently, NWS staff were doing some cleaning and inspecting, and during so, they found cracks in the concrete in section N of the speedway. In response, they started to remove seats so they could figure out the extent of the damage and make repairs.

Under the old concrete, they found a 700-square-foot open area.

“When we began renovating and restoring North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022, we’d often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands,” stated Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports.

“Well, we haven’t found a still (yet), but we’ve found a small cave and an interior wall that would have been the perfect location to not only make illegal liquor but to hide from the law as well. We don’t know how people would have gotten in and out, but as we uncover more, there’s no telling what we might find.”

