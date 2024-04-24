‘Battlestar Galactica’ Actor Terry Carter Dead At 95

“Battlestar Galactica” actor Terry Carter died peacefully Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. He was 95.

Carter had a longstanding career in the entertainment industry and was best known for his roles as Sgt. Joe Broadhurst on the television series, “McCloud,” as well as Colonel Tigh, on the original version of “Battlestar Galactica.” The famous actor’s death was confirmed on his official website, which also boasted a tribute in his honor. His son, Miguel Carter DeCoste also addressed his passing in a statement issued to The New York Times. His cause of death has not been shared.

Carter was an Emmy-nominated producer who was recognized as one of the first Black actors to regularly appear on a television sitcom. He appeared in 92 episodes of “The Phil Silvers Show,” in the role of Private Sugarman, from 1955-1959,. according to People.

Two years later, he appeared in “Parrish,” a film adaptation of the Mildred Savage novel. He went on to portray the only Black G.I. in the World War II series “Combat!” The talented star became New England’s first Black TV anchor on WBZ-TV “Eyewitness News” in Boston while balancing his “Combat!” role, according to People. He went on to become the drama and movie critic for the station.

In addition to his acting credits, Carter launched his own production company in 1975.

Among his numerous roles, Carter played a detective named “Jaffie” in the made-for-TV movie “Company of Killers,” and had a role in “Foxy Brown.”

His official website notes that he is survived by his wife Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste, his 2 children Miguel and Melinda, Mrs. Zenebe-DeCoste's daughter, a granddaughter, and several cousins. Twice widowed, he was preceded in death by his late wives Anna DeCoste (1964–1990) and Beate Glatved DeCoste (1991–2006)

A private family memorial has been planned for loved ones to gather and pay their final respects.