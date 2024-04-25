‘Come On’: Goodell Reacts To Draft Crowd Absolutely Hating On Him

Fans in Detroit kicked off this year’s NFL Draft on Thursday with a time-honored tradition: booing the living shit out of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell tried to hide behind the aura of Detroit legend Eminem as he brought the goat of white rappers out on stage with him. But the smokescreen quickly faded as fans showered Goodell in boos.

Roger Goodell and Eminem walked out to “Not Afraid” at the #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/QRDt5ho9Lf — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2024

Goodell then had the brightest stars of Detroit Lions past and present join him on stage. Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Calvin Johnson and the great Barry Sanders all came out before the first pick. But after the stars were done hyping up the crowd, fans returned to booing Goodell.

"Come on," Goodell said as Goff and co. encouraged the ruthless fans to keep going.

God, I love it. As the country continues to get more divided, hating Roger Goodell is one of the last things we can all truly agree on. Whether it’s imposing totally unfair penalties on the New England Patriots or nerfing the game we all know and love to the point that breathing on a guy wrong can get you a flag, Goodell has been an utter disaster of a commissioner and the fans know it. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m pretty sure as long as Goodell is commish, he’s gonna hear the boos.