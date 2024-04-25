Entertainment

Bodycam Shows Gisele Bündchen Heavily Sobbing Due To Paparazzi Allegedly ‘Stalking’ Her: ‘I Just Wanna Live My Life’

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen sobs during traffic stop after being followed by paparazzi, TMZ

Screenshot/TMZ

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Newly released police bodycam footage shows supermodel Gisele Bündchen sobbing at a traffic stop after a paparazzi allegedly didn’t leave her alone.

The video shows the officer explaining he wasn’t issuing a ticket, as a courtesy.

“Thank you. I was just trying to escape from that guy,” Bündchen replied in the video shared by TMZ.

She began to explain how she felt about allegedly being followed, but as the officer explained it, they can’t stop the paps from taking pictures.

Bundchen burst into tears. “I’m so tired. Everywhere I go, I have these fucking guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life.”

Bündchen expressed her frustration after she said she was being followed, but the police were unable to assist.

“It’s just that – yeah, but they’re stalking me,” she said in the video.

She glanced out her windshield and said, “there’s more of them. Look at that guy!

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Model Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Model Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City. Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images

“There’s nothing I can do about that,” the officer said.

She mumbled “it’s ok” as she broke down in tears during the emotional exchange with the police.

He responded by asking, “What do you need? Why are you crying?” and followed up with, “I can’t prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures.”

The video clip ended with Bündchen clearly still in a state of frustration. Her attempts to seek assistance in freeing herself from the paparazzi didn’t net any results, and in spite of being let off with just a warning after being pulled over for driving erratically, the model appeared to be quite affected by the ordeal. (RELATED: ‘Can I Have A Little Moment’: Gisele Bundchen Breaks Down In Tears During Interview)

It’s unclear where Bündchen was heading to or coming from at the time she was pulled over.