Kevin Costner Makes Big Move That Is Going To Upset ‘Yellowstone’ Fans: REPORT

Rumors surfaced Wednesday that “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is going to film the final two installments “Horizon: An American Saga” by the end of 2024.

The first installment of “Horizon” is set to premiere at Cannes in May, then both the first two films will hit theaters in June and August. But apparently, Costner may not wait to see how successful these two projects are before moving ahead with filming the second two, according to a report from World of Reel.

If this is true, Costner would be on location at his fancy new Utah film studio for at least six months, taking him through the year and into December. The only way he’d be able to do these next two films and conclude his character’s vital storyline in “Yellowstone” is if production starts on the latter in May and Costner’s scenes take just a few days to a week to shoot.

Luke Wilson Seemingly Drops Huge Spoiler On Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Movies | @DailyCaller https://t.co/zGT2s7QSF3 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) March 22, 2024

Either way this plays out, it seems like Costner isn’t going to support fans through the finale of “Yellowstone.” And this might be a huge financial mistake for him. Sources very close to the situation say that Costner spent roughly $24 million of his own money on the first two films and has some pretty quiet investors lined up for the next.

World of Reel noted that without “Yellowstone,” Costner likely wouldn’t have been able to finance and find extra support for “Horizon.” So if these movies don’t work, he could be in for a huge financial and career hit that could hurt him for the rest of his life. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Kevin Costner)

With his Civil War spy drama series “The Gray House” also dropping at some point in the coming months or year, Costner has a lot to ask for in terms of viewership. And he could be forgetting that its his fans that make him successful, not himself. His fans won’t forgive him if he bails on the best thing he’s done in years, “Yellowstone.”