Sydney Sweeney Claims She Was The Main Reason Behind Movie’s Success

Armani Beauty Celebrates The Launch Of The My Way Refillable Parfum With Sydney Sweeney

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Sydney Sweeney claimed she was the mastermind behind the ultimate success of her film, “Anyone But You,” during a recent interview with The New York Times.

The movie kicked off with lukewarm reviews and box office numbers, and generated just $8 million over the Christmas weekend, after $25 million was invested in the film, according to The New York Times. It sat at fifth place, then suddenly, something changed, and the numbers began to soar. Sweeney says, she’s the main reason for the spike. She said she pushed Sony to take “a leap of faith” by releasing a specific, raunchy clip she starred in, and then heavily promoted the film on her own social media account, and she believes this was the big save.

Sweeney said she released the viral promo clip of her and co-star Glen Powell whispering sexually to one another, and immediately noticed pick up on TikTok, as fans began lip-syncing and dancing to the song “Unwritten,” by Natasha Bedingfield – the song featured in the film.

The famous actress said she began sharing the clips on her own social media account, which consists of 20 million Instagram followers, and kept doing that to push the film forward.

“I was like, this is really interesting, so I saved that and I storied that,” Sweeney said, making reference to her Instagram’s Stories feature, according to The New York Times.

“Before I knew it, I was doing it every single night,” she said.

“It just spiraled into this thing that created a TikTok trend, and that is truly what built the audience,” Sweeney told the publication.

Director Will Gluck seemed to corroborate the initial flop, followed by a spike in the film’s popularity.

“I kept my expectations low and, in retrospect, not low enough,” Gluck said.

“The first week was disappointing.”

The second and third weeks led to increased growth, and then surged. Popularity included the overseas and non-English markets, which is not typical of a Hollywood comedy, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Dermot Mulroney Reveals The Strange Thing That Kept Him Out Of Work After Filming Hit Movie)

The film remained in theatres until the end of February, and was later released to Netflix. It is estimated to have grossed approximately $218 million worldwide.