NFL To Allow Players To Wear Guardian Caps

The National Football League (NFL) has announced it will now allow players to wear Guardian Caps in games.

Guardian Caps, a padded shell that goes over a player’s helmet, were introduced to the NFL in 2022 and were mandated for players in most positions to wear in training camp in 2023, NFL.com reports.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller released a statement earlier this year stating that there has been a 50 percent reduction in concussions since the Guardian Caps were implemented.

“We now have two years of data showing significant concussion reductions among players who wear Guardian Caps during practice, so players will be permitted to wear the cap during games this upcoming season,” Miller said in a statement to ESPN. “Additionally, there are new helmets this year that provide as much — if not more — protection than a different helmet model paired with a Guardian Cap. These developments represent substantial progress in our efforts to make the game safer for players.”

To reduce player risk and continue driving innovations in equipment technology, Guardian Caps have been authorized for in-game use this season. Hear more from @NFL Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills: https://t.co/PpqOBxEiHl pic.twitter.com/tXUlAaEDbR — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) April 26, 2024

This comes on the heels of the NFL’s ban on the “hip drop” tackle, a controversial form of tackling that had fans feeling as though the NFL was moving towards a more passive, less physical game. (RELATED: NFL Bans ‘Hip-Drop’ Tackle, Showing Just How Soft The League Has Become)

The NFL clearly wants the sport to become more high-flying and less violent. This has come in the form of punishing defenders for innocuous tackles, officials being much more inclined to throw flags for physical play and even making the Pro Bowl into a flag football game.

I’m all for player safety, but this seems like it will progress to something more. In a few years, I’m confident the NFL will mandate these caps.

The sport that I, like many others, grew up watching and playing is gone, and only time will tell whether or not that is a good thing.