Entertainment

Paris Hilton Bares It All In Sizzling New Photoshoot

Flaunt Magazine features Paris Hilton [Screenshot/YouTube/FlauntMagazine]

[Screenshot/YouTube/FlauntMagazine]

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

American businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton stripped down to her birthday suit in a racy new ad for Flaunt magazine.

The sultry photos include Hilton wearing nothing but Versace sunglasses and chunky bracelets with one hand across her chest and the other on her hip.

The gallery of images feature a series of bold looks, as Hilton flirted with the camera in the buff, partially dressed and in lingerie. The images were shared to social media Friday by the photographers who captured the sexy look, the Morelli brothers.

Hilton’s signature blonde hair was tossed in a wet-hair look, and she debuted fluffy, long bangs for the endorsement.

She put her fit physique on full display in super-tight shorts and a see-through white tank top which clearly demonstrated she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Paris Hilton attends "The Rover" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Paris Hilton walks the runway at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton walks the runway at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 31: Paris Hilton poses at the Halloween Mansion Party hosted by Hayley Duff on October 31, 2005 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton poses at the Halloween Mansion Party hosted by Hayley Duff on October 31, 2005 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA. Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

One of the photos includes Hilton’s bare chest with her skin fully exposed underneath a purple-toned leather jacket. She wore fishnet stockings with waist-high underwear on top, showing fans just a tease with the top of her belly button.

The famous media personality also sported an all-leather strapped outfit which featured two vertical leather straps that covered her breasts and joined around her waist with one horizontal strap which went all around her body. The bottom portion of the outfit was tied with leather strings and looked to be a glam-version of a sarong.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Paris Hilton attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 20: Paris Hilton attends the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection Launch Party at Delilah on June 20, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo.com )

Paris Hilton attends the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection Launch Party at Delilah on June 20, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 20: Paris Hilton attends the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection Launch Party at Delilah on June 20, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo.com )

Paris Hilton attends the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection Launch Party at Delilah on June 20, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo.com

The star was also photographed looking over her shoulder — exposing her side-boob — with one hand raised to the side of her head as she played with her hair.

Sexy photos aren’t a new adventure for Hilton, but these are the most risque-images she has showcased in some time.(RELATED: Supermodel Alleges Her Son’s ‘Rude’ Sports Rivals Passed Nude Image Of Her Around: ‘I Wanted To Disappear’)

The Morelli brothers apparently turned off the ability to add comments to their photos. Hilton did not advertise the ad on her own social media outlets.