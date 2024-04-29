Kansas City Makes Travis Kelce NFL’s Highest Paid Tight End

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Travis Kelce, making him the highest paid tight end in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While official details have yet to emerge, the previous record-holder for highest-paid tight end belonged to the New York Giants’ Darren Waller at $17 million per year. Judging off that fact, it’s safe to assume Kelce‘s deal is somewhere in the range of two-years $35 million.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say. The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

Kelce’s agents confirmed the deal on Twitter.

If the contract comes in at around $35 million for the two years, it would be a moderate upgrade from Kelce’s current deal, which has him signed through 2025. The four year, $57.25 million contract he signed in 2020 had him averaging a little over $14 million per year, still good for fourth highest tight end in the league, according to Front Office Sports. (RELATED: NFL’s Liberal Media Darling Might Actually Like Trump)

But compared to the guys who were ahead of him, Kelce would be a steal at any price. The three guys who were ahead of him – Waller, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle have a combined 80 career touchdown receptions. Kelce has 74 by himself.

Kelce’s signal caller Patrick Mahomes chided the deal on Twitter, writing “I told ya’ll I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!”

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024



Kelce will now seek to earn his fourth ring with Mahomes and co. as the squad looks to complete a Super Bowl three-peat.

