Editorial

NFL’s Liberal Media Darling Travis Kelce Might Actually Like Trump

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Star NFL tight end and liberal media darling Travis Kelce appeared to like an Instagram photo of Donald Trump and former ESPN broadcaster Stage Steele at Saturday’s UFC 300 event, multiple sources claimed.

Though Kelce seems to have since unliked the post, but some Twitter sleuths caught his alleged double-tap before he rescinded it.


Damn. I’m starting to actually like Travis Kelce. First, he crushes a beer on stage while accepting his diploma, and now this? (RELATED: CONSPIRACY FOR THE AGES? — Is The NFL Blocking Release Of Audio To Protect Their Liberal Darling?)

If this is indeed real, it could indicate a major sea change for the long-presumed liberal. Kelce, whose megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift endorsed Biden in 2020, has gone to the mat to support liberal causes in the past, famously drawing criticism for being a Pfizer poster boy.

It’s entirely possible Kelce impulse liked a photo of a beautiful woman in Sage Steele before even realizing the 45th president was in the picture and quickly unliked it. But maybe his willingness to potentially show love to a Trump post indicates the changing dynamics in celebrity involvement in American politics.

In the not-so-distant past, being openly sympathetic to Trump or MAGA would earn you the persona-non-grata label in elite celebrity circles. But Joe Biden has been such an objectively bad president that attitudes may be changing.

Recently, the Rock lamented his 2020 endorsement of Biden and claimed he won’t be voting for him in 2024. Even Kelce’s beau Taylor Swift, who the Biden campaign was reportedly leaning on for a public endorsement, refused to put her thumb on the scale for Sleepy Joe this time around.

So does Kelce love Trump? Your guess is as good as mine. But if he did like the post intentionally and then unliked to avoid the backlash, that’s weak sauce. Own your truth, boss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sage Steele (@sagesteele)