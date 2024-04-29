Florida Man Allegedly Pleasured Himself In Front Of ‘Multiple Children’ At Public Park: Police

A Florida man is accused of masturbating at a public park in the Durrs neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale where several children were present late Friday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect, 23-year-old Yavin Omri Johnson, allegedly exposed his genitalia and proceeded to pleasure himself in front of “multiple children and an adult” at the Broward County public park — and was ultimately arrested across the street from the recreational area shortly after, Local 10 reported. The alleged lewd act was reported to law enforcement as soon as it took place.

ARREST: Yavin Johnson, 23, is accused of exposing himself to and masturbating in front of “multiple children” at a Fort Lauderdale park. https://t.co/uqgVjDtH2l — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 29, 2024

Several people corroborated the initial report to Fort Lauderdale Police once officers intervened. (RELATED: Man Gets Indecent Exposure Charge For Taking Gas Station’s Name, Kum & Go, Too Literally)

Johnson was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and exposure of sexual organs, according to Local 10.

The suspect was taken to Broward County Main Jail, where he spent the duration of the weekend.

As of Monday, the 23-year-old is still behind bars where he is currently held on a $75,500 bond, jail records showed, Local 10 reported. (RELATED: Florida Man Allegedly Masturbated In Front Of Stranger Before Stabbing Him, Police Report Says)

Should Johnson post said bond, he’ll be barred from any public park, from all contact with children and be forced to submit to “electronic monitoring,” a Broward County Judge ordered, per court records, the outlet continued.

The man is being held on additional charges as well, including misdemeanor arrest warrants for resisting arrest and trespassing. These charges are presumably separate from Friday’s alleged incident.