Video Shows LeBron Jump Scaring A Fan, And Holy Hell, This Entire Scene Is Absolutely Hilarious

This is pure comedy.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated Monday night from the NBA Playoffs after taking a 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Well, despite the defeat, everybody is talking about LeBron.

I’ve already covered the fact that the self-proclaimed king outright didn’t make a commitment to the Lakers. Hell, before that I even covered the fact Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray dunked on LeBron in Game 5. But now here we go with something else involving LBJ … he jump-scared a fan and then proceeded to call her a “scary ass” (LMAO).

Video from Twitter account “LegendZ” shows a confrontation between LeBron and a fan, stemming from the former’s frustration over not getting a foul call. (RELATED: Shots Fired! Warriors’ Draymond Green Goes Absolutely All In On ‘Big Softie’ Jusuf Nurkić)

“They (referees) are f”*king horrible,” LeBron appeared to say while walking up the court.

While he was close to court side, a female Nuggets fan was mocking LeBron, calling him as a crybaby.

And how did LeBron respond?

By hilariously jump-scaring her.

WATCH:

LEAKED Video Of LeBron James Jump Scaring A Fan👀: “Scary A**” pic.twitter.com/Eg72A2h5VY — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 30, 2024

Holy hell, this is gold … and to be honest, it scores LeBron some cool points from where I’m sitting.

I’m just saying, the lady started it, and then LeBron perfectly ended it by scaring her and then making fun of her being scared. His reaction afterwards was priceless.

Just like fans have a right to be a part of the game as ticket-buyers, athletes have every right to defend themselves. And LeBron did exactly that (LOL).