Shedeur Sanders Fires Back At ‘Mid’ Xavier Smith Who Brutally Blasted Coach Prime After Leaving Colorado

Shedeur – 1, Xavier – 0.

As we all know, Colorado football brought on Deion Sanders to be their head coach, hiring him away from Jackson State. The move instantly surrounded the Buffaloes program with hype, and a gargantuan amount at that. In fact, the hype train was moving at such a high speed that their fanbase literally exploded overnight, pulling in television ratings that only teams such as Alabama and Ohio State know how to do.

But with a lot of hype comes a lot of critique … or just blatant criticism. One thing that Coach Prime has been hit for over and over again is how he’s alienated people, particularly for how he’s handled roster turnover. You know, getting rid of dead weight and replacing them with what he calls Louis Vuitton bags. (RELATED: FSU’s Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Share Incredible Moment With Each Other After Finding Out They’re Both On The Rams)

One recent criticizer of Deion’s methods is actually a former Colorado football player. If you didn’t see, defensive back Xavier Smith (who plays for Austin Peay now) blasted Coach Prime in an interview with The Athletic, saying that “he was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves.”

Well, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion’s son) happened to see this, and he completely blew Xavier out of the water with a simple social media post.

“Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best,” wrote Sanders.

Got ’em!

The dude ended up at Austin Peay, or UTEP, basically a school that nobody can figure out what the hell it is … and that right there is all the credibility that Xavier Smith has here.