Daily Wire Gets Gag Order Against Candace Owens: REPORT

The Daily Wire reportedly sought out a gag order against their ex-staffer Candace Owens after she called for a debate against Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro.

The conservative outlet allegedly attempted to privately receive a gag order as Shapiro and Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing simultaneously argued over when to hold a debate against Owens, according to award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald’s Locals newsletter. The outlet has not announced the gag order publicly.

The Daily Wire accused Owens of violating the non-disparagement clause of her company contract by calling for the debate, and Owens accused Shapiro of violating the confidentiality agreement by criticizing her views publicly, according to Greenwald’s newsletter. The company said the gag order was sought due to the manner in which Owens demanded the debate. They further cited several online criticisms of Boreing and Shapiro that Owens liked on Twitter.

The arbitrator granted the gag order to take effect, barring Owens from further calling for a debate or suggesting a debate would reveal the company’s “priorities,” according to the newsletter. She is further barred from uttering any statements that could disparage the Daily Wire or Shapiro.

Boreing claimed Greenwald’s report is “inaccurate to the point of being false,” though Greenwald said the CEO did not point to a specific inaccuracy. Greenwald claimed the confirmation they received on the facts is allegedly “indisputable.”

“I’m sure you can appreciate how fraught a high-profile break-up like this is. For that reason, we are trying to resolve our issues with Candace privately,” Boreing reportedly told Greenwald.

Owens told Greenwald she could “neither confirm nor deny” whether a gag order had been issued, saying she is not allowed to publicly remark on the matter.

Owens invited Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro to debate her on Israel and the “current” definition of antisemitism in an April 5 tweet, shortly after she severed ties with the company. Shapiro and Boreing expressed interest in hosting a debate with Shapiro offering to debate her on his show. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Responds To Candace Owens Calling Her ‘Clinically Obese’)

Owen’s initial tweet calling for the debate included a video of comedian Andrew Schultz who mocked the Daily Wire for firing Owens over her views on Israel and claimed Shapiro is “only good at debating college liberals.”

Sure, Candace. I texted you on February 29th offering this very thing. Let’s do it on my show this Monday at 5pm at our studios in Nashville; 90 minutes, live-streamed. https://t.co/f4cRSJqz8L — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2024

Owens initially rejected the offer, leading to her and Boreing negotiating when the debate will be held in several tweets. Shapiro put his foot down, declaring the debate would be held on his show at 5 p.m.

Candace, I can see why you’d want to hide behind a moderator — particularly one who said we should rename our company the “Daily Jewish Wire” just yesterday. No. One on one. Monday at 5 PM. We can sit down and have a healthy debate like adults, and we’ll live-stream it on X… https://t.co/l2UFEB7a0f — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2024

A debate between Shapiro and Owens could be a violation of the gag order by conflicting with the non-disparagement agreement between both parties, the newsletter reported.

The conflict between Owens and the Daily Wire emerged as she clashed with Shapiro on his staunchly pro-Israel stance. Shapiro called Owens’ “behavior” during the conflict “disgraceful” at a November 2023 event.

“The question is about Candace Owens. Her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt,” Shapiro said during a live event. “And she still works at my company, and I think she’s been absolutely disgraceful.”

Owens stated in a November tweet that she could not serve “both God and money” in a lengthy tweet quoting Matthew 5:9-11. Shapiro called on her to leave the company if she feels taking money from the Daily Wire “somehow comes between [her] and God.”

Owens then accused Shapiro of acting “unprofessional and emotionally unhinged,” calling him “utterly out of line” for saying she cannot quote scripture.

The Daily Wire did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.