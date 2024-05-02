Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Duane Eddy Dies At 86

Duane Eddy passed away April 30 in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 86, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

The iconic guitarist renowned for his influential electric twang passed away at 86 due to cancer, according to THR. Eddy’s career spanned several decades and he became famous for his instrumental hits like “Rebel Rouser” and “Peter Gunn.” His music sold over 100 million records globally. He revolutionized the rock ‘n’ roll genre, influencing legends such as George Harrison and Bruce Springsteen.

His debut album, “Have Twangy Guitar Will Travel,” cemented his distinctive sound, a theme he maintained in his 1993 box set, “Twang Thang: The Duane Eddy Anthology.” Despite its whimsical title, Eddy held the twang sound in sentimental regard, the outlet stated. (RELATED: FireHouse Frontman CJ Snare Dead At 64)

Duane Eddy, Twangy Guitar Hero of Early Rock, Dies at 86 https://t.co/oLSBTz6l6A — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024

After enjoying success from the late 1950s to the early 1960s, Eddy scaled back following his 1970 easy-listening hit “Freight Train,” acknowledging a shift in his music from innovative to mainstream, THR reported. Throughout his career, Eddy released over 50 albums and contributed to many film soundtracks. Although his workload decreased in the 1980s, he lived comfortably on royalties. Eddy often highlighted his choice to focus exclusively on his guitar work, opting not to sing.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Eddy in 1994. With producer Lee Hazlewood in the 1950s, he pioneered the twang sound, which later influenced Hazlewood’s work on Nancy Sinatra’s hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,’” according to THR.