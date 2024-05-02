Tiger Woods To Play In U.S. Open After Accepting Special Exemption

Yes! We’re getting Tiger in the U.S. Open!

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, will be playing in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (North Carolina) in June after accepting a special exemption, according to an announcement Thursday from the United States Golf Association.

A three-time champion of the U.S. Open, Woods’ last title at the prestigious tournament was back in 2008. From both the Masters and PGA Championship, Woods has a lifetime exemption to play, and with The Open, he can play in the tournament until 60 due to being an ex-winner. However, with the U.S. Open, his exemption expired in 2023. (RELATED: Embarrassing: LIV Golf Will Host Their 2024 Individual Championship At Course That Costs Just $50 To Play)

Woods not qualifying for a major championship hasn’t been seen since the 1996 PGA Championship. Then, Tiger was still an amateur.

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said Woods in an official statement. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption to play in next month’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club ⛳️ https://t.co/joZMTAx3XX — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2024

