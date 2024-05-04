Kevin Costner Hints At Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Reunion With Taylor Sheridan

Despite the upcoming conclusion of “Yellowstone,” Kevin Costner said he remains open to future projects with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Friday.

The popular drama series will conclude its fifth season in November, with a spinoff titled “2024” debuting in December without Costner. Costner, who has captivated audiences as John Dutton, the Dutton family’s steadfast patriarch, discussed his current involvement with the series and his relationship with creator Sheridan. In an interview to promote his latest film, “Horizon: An American Saga,” Costner disclosed that he and Sheridan have not yet discussed the final episodes of “Yellowstone.”

“No, we haven’t [talked],” Costner said. However, Costner revealed he’s willing to collaborate with Sheridan again, suggesting potential future projects together.

Kevin Costner says he’s open to working with ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan again, and they’re interested in ‘the same subjects’ — but he still hasn’t heard anything about wrapping up John Dutton’s story. https://t.co/huoQksnr87 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 3, 2024

“He’s doing special work in a lot of different ways. He’s very prolific about the things he does, and if he sees me in something that he wants to do, I’ll look at it just the way I did Yellowstone and maybe we will end up doing something together,” he told Entertainment Weekly. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Makes Big Move That Is Going To Upset ‘Yellowstone’ Fans: REPORT)

“He likes a lot of the things that I like, and the idea of us working together is not out of the question for me. The subjects he chooses are very interesting to me. I like a lot of that stuff. Yellowstone stands as something that could continue. But that is a Taylor question. But other things that he’s doing I think are really, really good. He likes the same subjects that I do.”

Although “Yellowstone” may be nearing its end, Costner’s comments keep the possibility of its continuation or another collaboration with Sheridan open, depending on Sheridan’s plans.