‘What In The XFL?’: Houston Texans Hilariously Roasted After Garbage Helmet Designs Get Leaked

Don’t do it, Houston. Don’t do it.

A new alternative logo for the Houston Texans was leaked Thursday via a helmet design, and I’ve gotta tell ya, it’s pure garbage. And deservedly so, they were getting roasted for it left and right by the good folks of social media. The logo is the complete opposite of their swagged-out bull, it’s atrocious.

Rather than the bull, it’s an “H,” which is cool and all considering Houston is nicknamed “H-Town.” But is this the best design that we could come up with?

The leak happened around 12:00 p.m. EST, with footage online showing a helmet that was unpackaged in what can be assumed to be a team warehouse. The clip shows a navy-colored helmet with a huge “H” on the side, with it being a lighter shade of blue that’s very similar to Titans blue. And also like Tennessee, it has red outlining.

Hmm … sounds like somebody misses their Houston Oilers days, and is doing it horrendously.

As far as the franchise, they confirmed the leak on social media by flexing about their … as you’ll see … “drip.”

That’s not drippin’, Houston. Not at all. Don’t ask me, just ask social media, per BroBible.

“Is that a UFL helmet?” one Twitter user wrote.

“What in the XFL?” another user asked.

“High school helmet.” (RELATED: Michigan Hit With Probation, Fine And Recruiting Restrictions After NCAA Violations)

“It looks like something you’d make for your new Madden franchise.”

“I think the Titans have a case for lawsuit.”

This has to be the best one though:

This is straight from Madden 07 when you decide to move the team to Albuquerque with a new mascot and jack the hot dog prices up — DadFounder (@DadFounder) April 18, 2024

Go back to the drawing board, Houston, because this ain’t it.