Video Captures Jim Jones In Airport Brawl With Two Men, Claims Self-Defense

A video captured Jim Jones in a brawl at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, TMZ reported Saturday.

The rapper was involved in a heated altercation at the airport, engaging in a physical confrontation with two individuals at the bottom of an escalator, video shows. TMZ obtained new footage showing the escalation of the fight, although the initial cause of the conflict remains unclear.

The video shared by TMZ reveals that punches were thrown during the scuffle, leading to an older man being inadvertently struck and falling to the ground in apparent pain. A bystander quickly intervened, stopping the escalator to prevent further injuries, although the melee continued around her, the outlet stated.

Jim Jones Brawls with Two Men on Airport Escalator, Claims Self-Defense | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/dCTztZeTQp — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2024

The situation was eventually controlled after the arrival of law enforcement officers who intervened to separate the parties involved. Jones was seen being restrained by an officer, protesting his involvement. “It’s two of them against me,” Jones said, TMZ reported. He was then led away to sit down. Meanwhile, one of the other men involved in the fight appeared more agitated, struggling against a sheriff’s deputy’s hold until more officers arrived to assist.

Following the incident, Jones spoke to TMZ Hip Hop, claiming he was merely defending himself. “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for,” he said in a statement. (RELATED: Man Appears To Have Meltdown In Airport, Hits Boyfriend In Matching Shirt, Screams At Woman In Wheelchair)

Details about arrests or further legal actions have not been disclosed, according to TMZ.