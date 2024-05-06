Anya Taylor-Joy Does Wild Car Stunts On Screen But Admits She Doesn’t Have A License

Anya Taylor-Joy admitted that she doesn’t have a driver’s license, in spite of mastering car stunt sequences in her new action film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

Taylor-Joy mastered a series of complex stunts behind the wheel of a car for the sake of her new film but said that in real life, she hasn’t had the opportunity to snag a legal driver’s license. “I still don’t have my license. I haven’t been anywhere long enough to get a license,” the 28-year-old star told Entertainment Weekly. Her costar Chris Hemsworth weighed in with a clever solution, by saying, “Your driving test should just be you handing them a DVD of Furiosa: ‘You tell me if I can fucking drive,'” he quipped.

Taylor-Joy went on to say she has a passion for cars, but her job and lifestyle have just gotten in the way of her taking actual classes and obtaining her permit.

Hemsworth went on to joke that “unofficially, she does” have a license since she was able to dominate behind the wheel on the set of their film.

The famous actress explained she was surrounded by passionate car enthusiasts her whole life.

“It is pretty cool that the first thing I learned to do in a car is a juicy lift 180. I feel pretty secure in that,” she said.

“But I love cars. I love Formula 1. My dad was a power boat racer, so we’re just pretty petrol-y as a family,” Taylor-Joy noted to Entertainment Weekly.

She was confident in saying she knew precisely which car she would purchase as soon as she manages to get her learner’s permit. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Bust Britney Spears For Allegedly Driving Without License Or Insurance)

“I know once I have my license, the stupid car that I’m going to get. I’ll probably break it. It’s a Ferrari Dino. Those are hot cars. It’s going to be bright yellow and I’m psyched,” she said.