Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy Does Wild Car Stunts On Screen But Admits She Doesn’t Have A License

AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi via REUTERS

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Anya Taylor-Joy admitted that she doesn’t have a driver’s license, in spite of mastering car stunt sequences in her new action film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

Taylor-Joy mastered a series of complex stunts behind the wheel of a car for the sake of her new film but said that in real life, she hasn’t had the opportunity to snag a legal driver’s license. “I still don’t have my license. I haven’t been anywhere long enough to get a license,” the 28-year-old star told Entertainment Weekly. Her costar Chris Hemsworth weighed in with a clever solution, by saying, “Your driving test should just be you handing them a DVD of Furiosa: ‘You tell me if I can fucking drive,'” he quipped.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

Taylor-Joy went on to say she has a passion for cars, but her job and lifestyle have just gotten in the way of her taking actual classes and obtaining her permit.

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, promoting the film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, poses on the red carpet during a Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Hemsworth went on to joke that “unofficially, she does” have a license since she was able to dominate behind the wheel on the set of their film.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy backstage during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

The famous actress explained she was surrounded by passionate car enthusiasts her whole life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

“It is pretty cool that the first thing I learned to do in a car is a juicy lift 180. I feel pretty secure in that,” she said.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses after the Dior pre-fall 2024 women’s collection at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, New York, U.S., April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

“But I love cars. I love Formula 1. My dad was a power boat racer, so we’re just pretty petrol-y as a family,” Taylor-Joy noted to Entertainment Weekly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

 

She was confident in saying she knew precisely which car she would purchase as soon as she manages to get her learner’s permit. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Bust Britney Spears For Allegedly Driving Without License Or Insurance)

“I know once I have my license, the stupid car that I’m going to get. I’ll probably break it. It’s a Ferrari Dino. Those are hot cars. It’s going to be bright yellow and I’m psyched,” she said.