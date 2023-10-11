REPORT: Police Bust Britney Spears For Allegedly Driving Without License Or Insurance

Police busted Britney Spears in September for allegedly driving without insurance and without a driver’s license, Page Six reports.

The California Highway Patrol reportedly pulled Spears over for speeding in Ventura County, at which time they discovered she was not in possession of her driving documents, according to court records obtained Tuesday by Page Six. The 41-year-old allegedly committed two infractions resulting in a total of $1,140 in fines.

Law enforcement sources said the pop star was pulled over for speeding in her white Mercedes, and alleged she was traveling at 61 mph in a 40-mph zone, according to TMZ. Spears was reportedly cooperative with the police during the stop, and was issued a warning for traveling at a high speed.

She has until Oct. 24 to settle her fines, according to TMZ.

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said Spears did in fact have valid documents on hand, Page Six reported. “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket,” he told the outlet.

Rosengart isn’t the only person who has come forward to defend Spears. A second insider close to the matter confirmed Spears was innocent, saying she “had and has insurance and a license,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Called To Assist Britney Spears When She Ran Out Of Gas On Highway)

Spears was unable to drive her own car while under her 13-year conservatorship, and only recently resumed driving a few months before her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, according to the outlet.