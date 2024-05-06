Kristen Stewart Says Directorial Debut Is Pretty Gross, Will Turn Off Normal Americans Who Just Want ‘Jesus And Dogs’

Famous actress Kristin Stewart says her new movie isn’t for everyone, but those looking for a thrill have come to the right place.

The Oscar-nominated star made her directorial debut with an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir titled “The Chronology of Water,” and admitted the film is a daring one. The movie “is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch … but it’s gonna be a fucking thrill ride,” she told Porter during a recent interview.

Stewart went on to say that she is trying to take film to a different level by taking on projects that push the envelope and stray from the norm.

“I think people would want to see that, but then … I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs,” she said to Porter.

“And I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means,” she said.

Stewart traveled to Latvia for filming, in a conscious effort to stray from the Los Angeles movie-making bubble, noting that this location change offered her an opportunity to truly dive into the explorative elements.

Speaking about the small, northern European country she chose as the setting for her film, the famous actress said, “It’s a fledgling film culture there.”

“Look, I’m all about the way we make movies here [in the US], but I needed a sort of radical detachment. I am not a director yet. I need to make a student film. I can’t do that here,” Stewart said. (RELATED: Kristen Stewart Calls ‘Twilight’ ‘Such A Gay Movie’)

The film’s release date has not yet been set.