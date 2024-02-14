Kristen Stewart Says Execs Wanted ‘Twilight’ To Be Film For Kids

Kristen Stewart talked about her filming experience in the “Twilight” franchise in an interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday.

The star who rose to international fame as Bella Swan in the blockbuster “Twilight” series has openly discussed the behind-the-scenes of making the film. The series, which includes five films, not only garnered a staggering $3.5 billion worldwide but also catapulted Stewart, alongside her co-stars Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, into the stratosphere of global stardom, according to Rolling Stone.

During her tenure as the moody protagonist of the vampire saga, Stewart faced criticism for her portrayal, which some deemed too somber. However, Stewart defended her performance, and emphasized her commitment to staying true to the character as depicted in the books. She revealed that there was pressure from studio executives to present a more cheerful and lively Bella.

“The studio was trying to make a movie for kids. They didn’t want what actually was the book,” Stewart told Rolling Stone. “When the fuck are [Bella and Edward] smiling, ever?”

The “Twilight” years are inseparably linked to Stewart’s off-screen relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson. Reflecting on this period, Stewart expressed a desire to move beyond the incessant discussions about their past, likening it to an outdated high school fixation that feels increasingly irrelevant with time. (RELATED: Kristen Stewart Stuns In Daring Tiny Black Bra Top And Semi-Sheer Skirt Combo On Red Carpet)

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s fucking weird,” she said. “It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘Fucking A, man! I don’t know!'”

Stewart also delved into her personal evolution and the newfound perspectives she’s gained on the “Twilight” saga, particularly its latent queer themes. It was previously reported Stewart called the film “such a gay movie.”

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating,” Stewart told Variety.