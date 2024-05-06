‘Never Say That Sh*t Again’: Tom Brady Gets Up Close And Personal With Comedian Roasting Him

Tom Brady had quite a reaction to one particular joke about getting a massage from Robert Kraft during Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” and it’s unclear if he was joking or taking serious offense.

Comedian Jeff Ross, known as the “Roastmaster General,” delivered a joke that drew an animated response from Brady, according to Deadline. The moment that caught attention occurred when Ross quipped about Brady’s early days with the New England Patriots, linking it to an episode involving team owner Robert Kraft.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” Ross quipped, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Roasts Russell Westbrook Over Ridiculous-Looking Outfit, And Then Hilariously Gets Grilled Himself)

As the audience responded, Brady quickly interjected, whispering to comedian Ross, “Never say that sh** again.” Ross then assured Brady and said, “Okay.”

The roast featured a lineup of celebrities and comedians such as Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay, along with Brady’s former teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Rob Gronkowski. Each took turns dishing out burns and sharing laughs, according to Deadline.