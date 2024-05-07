Macklemore Says ‘F*ck No’ He’s Not Voting For Biden In Pro-Palestine Song

Rapper Macklemore released a new single titled, “Hind’s Hall,” which condemns President Joe Biden while showing support for Palestine.

The song, released on social media May 6, delivers a strong pro-Palestine message. Macklemore’s lyrics threw support behind the campus protests, and specifically backs Columbia University protesters, characterizing Israel as being a “state that’s gotta rely on an apartheid system,” according to the newly released lyrics.

“Destroying every college in Gaza, and every mosque/Pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs/The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all/And fuck no, I’m not voting for you in the fall,” Macklemore sang.

HIND’S HALL. Once it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/QqZEKmzwZI — Macklemore (@macklemore) May 6, 2024

The famous rapper backed those protesting at U.S. universities against Israel’s activity in Gaza, with strong lyrics, and images of the war that depicted the dire conditions facing Palestinian children in Gaza.

“The problem isn’t the protest, it’s what they’re protesting, cause it goes against what our country is funding,” Macklemore sang.

“If students in tents posted on the lawn / Occupying the quad is really against the law / And a reason to call in the police and their squad / Where does genocide land in your definition, huh?” Macklemore said as he laid down the lyrics alongside videos of war and suffering.

The famous singer said he has heard the voices of Jews that stand in solidarity with the pro-Palestine protests, and conveyed their perspective through the lyrics in his newly released song.

“We see the lies in them, claiming it’s antisemitic to be anti-Zionist / I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding in solidarity and screaming ‘Free Palestine’ with them,” Macklemore sang.

He went on to rap, “undecided, you can’t twist the truth/ the people out here united, never be defeated when freedom’s on the horizon,” he said, as videos of protestors at various university campuses flashed across the screen.

The rapper previously supported the Democrats, and aligned with Barack Obama to discuss the opioid crisis while spewing anti-Trump chants at his concerts.(RELATED: ‘F*ck Israel, F*ck Zionism’: Pro-Palestinian Activist Confronts Alec Baldwin In Intense Video)

“No time for apathy, no more tears and no complaining / Gotta fight harder for the next four and what we’re faced with,” Macklemore sang.