Ariana Grande Enrages Pro-Palestine Activists With Simple, One-Word Oscars Post

Ariana Grande pissed off activists with a single-word tweet, Sunday, after seemingly complaining that she was stuck in traffic because of pro-Palestinian protests in the nearby vicinity.

The famous singer featured a photograph of her oversized necklace and jewel and wrote the word “traffic” in her Instagram caption. That was enough to ignite rage, as protesters called her out for her privilege and took aim at the star for being tone deaf in her messaging. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated near the Dolby Theater, Sunday, calling for an immediate cease fire in Gaza.

“We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry. We WILL continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

why y’all mentioning a genocide over someone just saying “traffic” just to update her fans on where she was at bc we were ALL asking where she was at & so quick to assume that ariana would support any of what the oscars are doing VERY WEIRD. https://t.co/4ZQ3AYwrSG — coco (@lovintbaby) March 11, 2024

Grande seemed annoyed by the inconvenience of not being able to get to the glitzy award show with ease, and failed to make mention of the reason she was snarled in traffic. Social media users immediately called her out on her post and slammed Grande, accusing her of not caring about the war.

“The traffic in question was a Palestinian protest against the genocide,” someone named Lee wrote to Instagram.

“Oh i am sorry miss ariana grande, you were late to your little privileged ppl party because ppl dared to protest against the fckn gen0cide of Palestinians,” someone else wrote.

“Sorry that the protest to end the killing of innocent people was “inconvenient” for you” a user named Sammi wrote on Twitter.

Social media users laced into Grande in a flurry of angry posts.

“This stupid homewrecking bitch is getting on my last nerve like you know damn well why there was “traffic” there,” one person said.

“Someone needs to give her ponytail a good tug and get her brain working properly,” wrote another.

Some fans made it clear that Grande’s tone-deaf messaging was going to flip their loyalty and they would no longer be supporting her music. (RELATED: ‘Genocide Supporter’: Anti-Israel Protesters Heckle Jerry Seinfeld)

“Lmfao i will not be streaming eternal sunshine anymore oh ari you’re my biggest disappointment,” wrote a fan named Aila.

Grande has not publicly addressed the backlash.