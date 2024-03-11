Entertainment

Ariana Grande Enrages Pro-Palestine Activists With Simple, One-Word Oscars Post

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

(Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Ariana Grande pissed off activists with a single-word tweet, Sunday, after seemingly complaining that she was stuck in traffic because of pro-Palestinian protests in the nearby vicinity.

The famous singer featured a photograph of her oversized necklace and jewel and wrote the word “traffic” in her Instagram caption. That was enough to ignite rage, as protesters called her out for her privilege and took aim at the star for being tone deaf in her messaging. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated near the Dolby Theater, Sunday, calling for an immediate cease fire in Gaza.

“We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry. We WILL continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

Grande seemed annoyed by the inconvenience of not being able to get to the glitzy award show with ease, and failed to make mention of the reason she was snarled in traffic.  Social media users immediately called her out on her post and slammed Grande, accusing her of not caring about the war.

“The traffic in question was a Palestinian protest against the genocide,” someone named Lee wrote to Instagram.

“Oh i am sorry miss ariana grande, you were late to your little privileged ppl party because ppl dared to protest against the fckn gen0cide of Palestinians,” someone else wrote.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Sorry that the protest to end the killing of innocent people was “inconvenient” for you” a user named Sammi wrote on Twitter.

Social media users laced into Grande in a flurry of angry posts.

“This stupid homewrecking bitch is getting on my last nerve like you know damn well why there was “traffic” there,” one person said.

“Someone needs to give her ponytail a good tug and get her brain working properly,” wrote another.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Singer Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Some fans made it clear that Grande’s tone-deaf messaging was going to flip their loyalty and they would no longer be supporting her music. (RELATED: ‘Genocide Supporter’: Anti-Israel Protesters Heckle Jerry Seinfeld)

“Lmfao i will not be streaming eternal sunshine anymore oh ari you’re my biggest disappointment,” wrote a fan named Aila.

Grande has not publicly addressed the backlash.