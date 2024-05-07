ROOKE: Tom Brady’s Haters Expose One Of Feminism’s Worst Tropes

Modern society treats women like queens for obsessing over themselves, and it’s got to stop.

Superstar athlete Tom Brady took a beating during his Netflix roast this past weekend, with many of the jokes coming at the expense of his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Kevin Hart demolished Tom Brady for his divorce 😭 pic.twitter.com/kWMC4fBaUI https://t.co/y7yMubMzze — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 6, 2024

Bündchen reportedly complained about the press she was receiving from the Netflix special while she was helping with victims of the flood in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, according to a New York Post source. “She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing,” the source said. “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

The women of The View also took issue with the jokes at Bündchen’s expense, arguing that Brady should give her half of the money he made from the special. (ROOKE: The Boys Will Be Alright, But What About Our Young Women?)

“If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid — he was an executive producer — I’d laugh at all sorts of things. But, I think the person who wasn’t getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele, and I think that’s a bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother to your children,” Ana Navarro said.

“She wants to live her life. Leave Gisele the hell alone. Go make your money elsewhere. Really? I thought that was really tacky,” Navarro continued.

IS TOM BRADY HAVING THE LAST LAUGH? #TheView co-hosts react to the football star getting mocked over his divorce to Gisele Bündchen in a Netflix roast. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ewqhHawCeF — The View (@TheView) May 6, 2024

These critics, of course, conveniently forget that Bündchen is the one who filed for the divorce. And if rumors are true, Bündchen cheated on Brady with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. She was the one who opened their family (her children and Brady) to the criticism that happened on that stage.

Where are the talk show hosts defending Brady for having to sit through an hour of jokes about his ex-wife sleeping around on him or breaking up their family? Our society doesn’t hold her accountable because she is a woman, and they are a protected class. Instead, she receives positive write-ups in the Wall Street Journal about her life after her split and the new cookbook she is trying to sell.

The Wall Street Journal published a piece in March titled “Gisele Bündchen Is Putting Herself First.” In it, the outlet conducted a flowery interview highlighting Bündchen’s meditation and workout schedule after her divorce, making it seem like everything was better after she broke from Brady.

“The supermodel and cookbook author wakes up at 5 a.m. to meditate, works out six times a week and embraces all the challenges in her life with gratitude,” WSJ wrote. (ROOKE: Conservatives Are Embracing The Most Basic Function Of Humanity, And The Left Is Bewildered)

Her life revolves around her needs now, which seems so odd because she is a mother to young children. But this is the reality of life after divorce. It allows you to become inherently self-centered again. You are no longer beholden to the family you created and the beautiful struggles that entails.

“I like to go to bed at about 10 p.m. and I wake up around 5 and make sure that I have my meditation. I like to have lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt. Then I do my stretches, which I call my asana, for about 15 minutes, then 15 minutes of meditation. Then I walk my dog, feed my dog and then my day starts,” Bündchen told WSJ.

“That sounds like a grounding way to begin the day,” the author opined.

She does admit that while she has custody of their children, Gisele looks out for Gisele first: “The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first.”

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen exercises almost daily and keeps her diet simple. “My whole goal is to live the longest I can living the best life that I can,” she said. https://t.co/vdG92BwYmU https://t.co/vdG92BwYmU — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 4, 2024

Bündchen falls into the same degenerate thinking that most modern women do. It’s essential to “save yourself” before you can take care of the family. It exposes bare that our society lacks responsibility for others.

In its place, we’ve elevated self-care as if to say that “yourself” is the most important part of being alive. The beauty of a family is that it forces you to shed any thoughts that revolve around “you” and instead puts “us” at the forefront. (ROOKE: Conservative Men – Focus On Finding A Good Wife, Not A ‘Trad Wife’)

Maybe Brady’s work ethic and time on the road made her insecure about her role in their marriage. Still, she took the easy way out. She shucked her responsibility to him and their children by leaving. These times don’t last forever, and all marriages go through them. The strongest version of womanhood is realizing that sometimes your needs take a back seat for the betterment of the family unit. And when the hard times are through, your husband and children put you on a pedestal for your sacrifice.

Matriarchs are not made in easy times. They are forged in the dark hours when you feel like you have nothing left to give, but find it within yourself to keep pushing. Bündchen had the chance to be such a matriarch, but she cut and ran, and now our modern society wants to praise and protect her from her bad decisions. If our society expects men to take on burdens while excusing the weakness of women, we are doomed to fail.