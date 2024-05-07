What Am I Looking At? Check Out These Freakshow Outfits From Met Gala

The stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala – and turned it into an absolute freak-show.

I’ve never seen such hideous outfits, and the mere fact that these pretentious stars seem to be in awe of themselves makes me wonder about them even more. This year’s theme was “Garden of Time,” which worked in conjunction with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” I saw none of that. However, I did spot a freak that hired 10 guys to fluff her puffy dress, a lazy singer that showed up wrapped in an actual bath towel, and another performer with what appears to be a dead fish-fin on top of her head.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B is at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/IGHn9Wnslw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Cardi B is the star that needed a whole entourage to fluff out her oversized dress. It was way too pretentious and ‘showy,’ to see the men scatter to set up her fashion statement, but I’ll let her off the hook simply because she wasn’t the night’s biggest problem.

Doja Cat’s magnetic charm and infectious beats enchant fans, leaving them eager for more with each song she releases. Only true fans are allowed to like this tweet ..!!#MetGalapic.twitter.com/yrJqShLL1t — STONKS MAN (@STONKS_IU) May 7, 2024

Doja Cat decided to wear not one, but two, equally bizarre ‘dresses’ for the occasion. The first look she debuted was a wet towel dress that clung to her otherwise naked body, and you guessed it – it was see-through. She then decided to wear a towel-dress that she held together with her hand. She accented that look with a towel wrapped around her head as though she had walked out of the bath. She finished the look with intentionally runny eye-makeup.

Doja Cat wears a towel for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/t2gQK9NfsG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024

Lizzo looked downright hideous in a dress that included a strange, fin-like head piece. She looked like a walking dead fish, and the internet didn’t let her forget how epic her fashion fail was. (RELATED: Emma Stone’s Dress Splits Open At The Worst Possible Time)

Oh this is the worst I’ve seen in a long time #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OQqeK4Tw6D — Lacie Krinklehole (@Squidwardsnose8) May 7, 2024

Amelia Gray Hamlin wore a terrarium dress that looked stiff and morbid, and presented more like a fish bowl full of funeral flowers than a fashion-forward statement.

Amelia Gray at The Carlyle Hotel before leaving for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/1gAlFxurGm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

There were some stunners in attendance, but this group of hot messes took the cake.