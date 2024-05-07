Video from a surveillance system captured the moment a speeding car was turning a corner and nearly crashed into a house in Phoenix, Arizona Monday, Fox 10 reported.

Video shows that the car instead went up an electrical pole while flipping over and landing on its roof sustaining damage, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Will Smith Allegedly Caught Speeding After Blatantly Ignoring Danger Warnings)

The driver of the vehicle ran away from the crash site, according to the homeowner, Fox 10 reported. No one inside the house was injured, the outlet noted.

Phoenix police opened an investigation into the incident, Fox 10 reported. The Phoenix Police Department emailed Daily Caller adding that “occupants of the single vehicle involved in the collision had run away prior to police arrival” and that “no arrests have been made” at this time. The police department stated that this matter remained “an ongoing investigation.”

Speeding incidents are not unique to this circumstance. New York’s Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley was caught on tape refusing to heed police attempts to stop her from going 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, according to footage obtained by WHAM and published on April 26. “I didn’t want to pull over on Phillips Road. I just figured I’d pull up to my driveway,” Doorley told the police and verbally fought with an officer over whether what she did was an “arrestable offense.” She then told the office to “get out of my fucking house.”

In Los Angeles, a woman was caught on camera clinging for dear life to the hood of a speeding car after it allegedly took off with her dog back on Jan. 18., KTLA reported. The woman told the outlet that she did not realize at first that she was being robbed and approached the car thinking it was a misunderstanding. “It was horrifying. As he [the driver] started to go faster and faster I’m like, I’m about to die. This is my death. Right now. I’m about to die,” the victim told KTLA.

In a separate incident that occurred on Nov. 2023, a speeding car that launched itself into the air caused an explosion that killed two persons on the American northern border with Canada. The FBI told Al-Jazeera that they did not identify any “terrorism nexus” with that incident.