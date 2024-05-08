High School QB Bo Polston, Who Had Offers From Big-Time Colleges Like Georgia, Commits To … Toledo?

Hmm … one takeaway: Toledo is going to be a monster in the next few years.

I can’t even hate on this kid Bo Polston. He might be in high school, but he has the maturity of a 50-year-old, and that’s being proven with his commitment to Toledo. Yeah, he’s aware that he had big offers like Georgia, he knows he’s going to get asked questions like, “why Toledo?”

Yeah, he gets all of that.

The quarterback out of Decatur Central High School, who is getting prepared for his junior season, has a grown-up answer: It's the perfect fit.

“Choose quality over quantity,” said Polston, per The Indianapolis Star. “That’s the biggest advice I can give. You don’t want to be holding the helmet, you want to be wearing the helmet. Don’t chase the logo. I know I had some bigger offers, but you should find the perfect fit. That’s what I did.”

Polston — one of Indiana’s top QB prospects — threw for a stat line of 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also adding 460 yards on the ground and punching in six touchdowns, in his sophomore season. His performance led Decatur Central to a dominant 11-3 record and an appearance in the Class 5A state finals. As a result, he landed offers from big schools such as Georgia, West Virginia, Minnesota and Washington.

But my man isn’t looking for prestige, he’s looking for that “fit,” and this is why I have to respect his decision to commit to Toledo.

A pretty cool story about a youth with a head on his shoulders, which doesn’t happen much in 2024. I can dig it. Best of luck, young man!