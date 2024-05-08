Idiots! ESPN Makes What Has To Be One Of The Most Boneheaded Mistakes Of All-Time

I just don’t understand how you make THIS kind of mistake …

The game was tied up at 3-3 and the New York Rangers held a power play advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes, this with just a minute to go in regulation in Tuesday night’s Game 2 at Madison Square Garden. Sounds like pure entertainment! … So what does ESPN decide to do?

Turn off the game and flip over to PREGAME coverage of the series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. (RELATED: What Dreams Are Made Of: Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Has A Son And Scores A Playoff Goal All In The Same Day)

Whaaat?

Yeah, these idiots actually did this, as we got a peep of broadcasters Mike Monaco and AJ Mleckzo choppin’ it up in Big D while missing nearly 15 SECONDS in the LAST FRIGGIN’ MINUTE!

Eventually, the feed of the Rangers-Hurricanes game came back with 32.4 seconds remaining on the clock, and fortunately for ESPN, no goal was scored and the contest eventually went into overtime.

WATCH:

After ESPN made moves as a company and Disney backed off the whole political thing (or at least scaled it down quite a bit), I thought things were getting better over at the four-letter network, but come to find out, this is the same dumpster fire that I’ve been watching for the past 10-15 years now. Maybe longer!

I wanna see ESPN’s books, they’ve still gotta be in the red. There’s no way you can make boneheaded mistakes like this with such a crappy roster and be profitable … just absolutely no way.

Man, I can’t get over how ridiculous this is …