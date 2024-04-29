Jason Kelce Lands ESPN Gig: REPORT

Jason Kelce is headed to ESPN!

Last month, reports circulated that former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was going to land a gig with ESPN to kick off his post-NFL career, particularly on their “Monday Night Football” crew. Well, it appears that’s the case after all, and it looks like a deal is complete. (RELATED: FSU’s Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Share Incredible Moment With Each Other After Finding Out They’re Both On The Rams)

According to a fresh report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Kelce has agreed to a contract with the four-letter network for a “MNF” job. He will be featured on the “Monday Night Countdown” pregame show. Kelce retired from the Eagles at the end of last season.

Also included in this news is Robert Griffin III. It was previously reported that Robert Griffin III would no longer be a part of the “MNF” crew. Marchand is reporting something similar, saying that it is “unlikely” that he will return.

Jason Kelce is joining ESPN as part of ‘Monday Night Countdown’, @TheAthletic reports. The NFL legend was being pursued by others including Amazon and Fox. pic.twitter.com/TOSyQgH4un — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 29, 2024

I’m willing to bet Jason Kelce got a fat check for this gig.

The fact that both Amazon and Fox were involved in this whole situation tells me there was some kind of bidding war going on, especially considering both the personality and popularity of Jason Kelce. I mean, hell, who wouldn’t want a piece of the Swift/Kelce/Chiefs hype if you’re a television network?

You know ESPN was shoveling out cash to make this deal happen.