Judge Grants Famous Singer 3-Year Restraining Order Against His Son

A Los Angeles judge granted famous singer, Frankie Valli, a permanent, three-year restraining order against his eldest son, Francesco.

The judge signed off on the permanent order of protection for Frankie and his other son Emilio after a hearing, Monday. Valli and Emilio moved forward in obtaining a temporary restraining order against Francesco on April 10, alleging that he had “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” them both, according to People. Francesco must not contact his brother or father and must remain at least 100 yards away from their homes and workplaces until Apr. 29, 2027, according to People.

Previously filed court documents alleged Emilio and Frankie feared for their safety after Francesco attempted to break into Frankie’s property, Apr. 5. They alleged Francesco threatened their safety as they awaited for law enforcement officials to arrive. The documents stated this was “part of a pattern for the past several months,” according to People.

At the time, the famous Four Seasons frontman and his son said they believe Francesco is “addicted to opiates,” and proceeded to cut his financial support until or unless he agreed to enter a residential drug treatment program, according to People.

The permanent restraining order was issued just before a milestone celebration. Frankie was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 3, and Francesco was notably absent.

Frankie was accompanied by his twin sons Emilio and Brando, as well as his wife, Jackie. The 90-year-old singer accepted the honor while taking a moment to express his gratitude for his family’s support throughout his career. (RELATED: Christine Quinn Shelters Child In Safe House As Husband Allegedly Enters Home One Day After Felony Arrest: REPORT)

“This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there,” he said.