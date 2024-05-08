Police Nab Alleged Potential Intruder At Drake’s Residence One Day After Shooting At Same Location

Toronto Police were called to Drake’s estate May 8, after reports of an alleged intruder came in — this just one day after a shooting on the property.

Police confirmed they attended Drake’s Park Lane Circle property after it was reported that a man was trying to gain access to his luxury Bridle Path home, according to City News. They arrived on the scene at approximately 2 pm, in the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East. Toronto Police handcuffed the man and took him into custody, according to the news outlet.

“Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” a police spokesperson told CityNews.

They went on to provide limited details surrounding the incident, saying only that “the person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

Police did not offer additional information surrounding the circumstances that led them to consider this a mental health issue, rather than a criminal matter. The man’s identity has not yet been revealed.

This incident was reported just one day after Drake’s security guard was shot just outside of the famous rapper’s residential gate, just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The male security agent remains in hospital, and at last report was still fighting for his life, in critical condition, according to CP24 News.

A day after one of Drake’s security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. https://t.co/bj6cny13E3 — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) May 8, 2024

Toronto Police Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the shots were fired from a vehicle that sped away before police arrived on scene. No description of the vehicle was provided, and it remains unclear if Drake was inside his home when the shooting occurred. (RELATED: Drake’s Security Guard In Serious Condition As Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rapper’s Home)

Police did not comment on whether or not these incidents were related to the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

This story continues to develop.